Advanced Systems Group Adds Lever

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group has tapped Mark Lever for its sales team. Based in Los Angeles, he has been managing sales and business development efforts in southern California since the winter.



Lever has spent more than 30 years in the AV equipment and integration market. He specializes in storage systems, archiving, asset management, broadcast application technologies for television and radio and server-based DI products for the film industry.



“Mark is an excellent representative for ASG in Los Angeles,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG president. “Not only is he a great source of knowledge for our customers, but he also serves as a liaison with L.A.-based manufacturers.”



ASG has offices in the Bay Area and southern California and has provided engineering, systems, integration, support and training to the broadcast, film, creative, and corporate video markets since 1997.



