Adtec Digital shows EN-20 MPEG-2 encoder with QAM modulator

Adtec Digital is debuting the EN-20, an HD/SD dual-service SDI MPEG 2 encoder with ASI, IP and optional upconverted QAM outputs at the 2012 NAB Show this week.

The EN-20 provides two HD-SDI inputs making it well-suited for broadcast as well as professional applications. Features include dual-service HD and SD video encoding, ASI, IP and optional upconverted QAM outputs and broadcast-level VBI support.

The EN-20 is compliant with the ATSC A69 Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP) with optional support of Adtec's DTV Guide cloud PSIP service. The device automatically detects the video standard on each of its HD-SDI inputs, encodes and multiplexes the signals into a multiple program transport stream with either DVB or ATSC tables. Closed captioning, AFD and other VBI services are supported including 608-to-708 caption upconversion. An EAS input is also included with triggering via GPI, serial or Ethernet.

