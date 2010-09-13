Adtec Digital Shows at IBC
Adtec Digital is spotlighting its ranges of video compression, multiplexing, decoding, ad insertion and data management products at this year’s IBC Show. These include the RD-60 integrated receiver/decoder which supports MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 platforms with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma sampling for high- and standard-definition decoding applications. The unit provides up to four pairs of stereo audio and has pass-through support for PCM, Dolby E/2.0/5.1 and Linear Acoustic Stream Stacker.
The RD-60 also provides control and monitoring via SNMP and is available with an optional DVBC/S2 tuner/demodulator that supports QPSK up to 32APSK.
Adtec Digital is at stand 1.D01.
