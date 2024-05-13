Adsmovil Expands Nuestra.TV Distribution
The free ad-supported streaming service is now also available on Apple TV, smart TVs, Android media players and iOS/Android devices in the U.S.
MIAMI, Fla.—Adsmovil has expanded access to its free, ad-supported, streaming TV service, Nuestra.TV to include Apple TV, Android TV, Smart TVs, Android media players, and iOS/Android mobile and tablet devices in the U.S.
With the expanded distribution, subscribers can now watch via 14 different screens from any location on internet-connected mobile devices, including smart phones, tablets, computers, and televisions.
The service was previously available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Nuestra.TV offers premium short-form and long-form video on demand (VOD) content that includes productions from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain as well as original content created for the bilingual/bicultural consumer from award-winning creators and educational programming.
"Expanding Nuestra.TV's accessibility is a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality, streaming content to our Hispanic audiences across cultural diversity, generations, languages, and devices," said Alberto Pardo, co-founder, and CEO of Nuestra.TV. “As we continue to super-serve this multi-generational Hispanic cohort, providing culturally relevant content anywhere and everywhere is vital as our consumers are as ubiquitous and varied as the platforms they utilize.”
To watch Nuestra.TV, consumers can download the free app from the Apple App Store, Google Play (for Android), ROKU, Apple TV, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Philips, Android TV, Sharp, TCL, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Mobile/Tablet.
More information is available at www.nuestra.tv.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.