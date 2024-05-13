Adsmovil Expands Nuestra.TV Distribution

MIAMI, Fla.—Adsmovil has expanded access to its free, ad-supported, streaming TV service, Nuestra.TV to include Apple TV, Android TV, Smart TVs, Android media players, and iOS/Android mobile and tablet devices in the U.S.

With the expanded distribution, subscribers can now watch via 14 different screens from any location on internet-connected mobile devices, including smart phones, tablets, computers, and televisions.

The service was previously available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Nuestra.TV offers premium short-form and long-form video on demand (VOD) content that includes productions from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain as well as original content created for the bilingual/bicultural consumer from award-winning creators and educational programming.

"Expanding Nuestra.TV's accessibility is a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality, streaming content to our Hispanic audiences across cultural diversity, generations, languages, and devices," said Alberto Pardo, co-founder, and CEO of Nuestra.TV. “As we continue to super-serve this multi-generational Hispanic cohort, providing culturally relevant content anywhere and everywhere is vital as our consumers are as ubiquitous and varied as the platforms they utilize.”

To watch Nuestra.TV, consumers can download the free app from the Apple App Store, Google Play (for Android), ROKU, Apple TV, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Philips, Android TV, Sharp, TCL, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Mobile/Tablet.

More information is available at www.nuestra.tv .