Adrick Re-Elected as ATSC Vice Chairman



WASHINGTON: Harris Vice President of Broadcast Technology Jay Adrick has been re-elected as ATSC vice chairman for a third, one-year term. The vote was passed at the March 15 ATSC board of directors meeting.



Adrick is also in the midst of his third three-year term on the ATSC board. In addition to his board duties, he represents Harris in the activities of the ATSC Technical and Specialist groups alongside Harris employees Chris Lennon, Joe Seccia and Robert Schmidt. The Harris team of four has been active in driving ATSC standards development including Mobile DTV, 3D and advancements to current DTV standards, while looking into the future toward a next-generation digital television system.



