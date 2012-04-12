Adobe to show CS6 Production Premium suite at NAB

At the annual NAB Show, Adobe will showcase new software and innovations that improve how broadcasters, filmmakers and video professionals create, deliver and monetize high-quality productions across multiple screens. Highlights of the show will include the first public demonstrations of Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium — including major updates for Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 and Adobe After Effects CS6 — before its official release, showcasing the software's fast performance and tight integration that enables video professionals to work efficiently and streamline workflows. Adobe will demonstrate its new systems at its booth #SL2624 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 16-19. Creative Suite 6 Production Premium will also be presented in more than 60 partner booths throughout the NAB exhibition.

Creative Suite 6 Production Premium is packed with major updates to help bring high-quality productions to any screen. The suite features significant updates to familiar tools including powerful new versions of Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition, Adobe Story, Adobe Media Encoder and Adobe Photoshop, along with two new tools, Adobe SpeedGrade CS6 for professional color grading, and Adobe Prelude CS6, a program for the process of ingest, logging and transcoding, essential tasks in a modern file-based workflow. For advanced video editing, Premiere Pro CS6 incorporates a new user interface, trimming and OpenCL support in the new Mercury Playback Engine. After Effects CS6 is the biggest release in a decade, with huge performance gains and powerful 3D features.

Throughout the show, Adobe will be providing attendees with an exclusive first look at Creative Suite 6 Production Premium. This upcoming release, expected in the first half of 2012, will feature across-the-board performance and workflow enhancements that broadcasters, filmmakers and corporate video professionals worldwide need to stay at the forefront of the explosion of multiple screens, file-based workflows and new distribution models.