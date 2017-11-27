Adder Technology Latest to Join AIMS

CAMBRIDGE, MASS.—The Alliance of IP Media Solutions has a new associate member in the form of Adder Technology. The IP-based keyboard, video, mouse provider announced it had signed on with the non-profit trade alliance last week.

AIMS supports the education, awareness and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. Adder Technology is joining nearly 80 other additional companies as part of the organization.

Neil Hillier, senior vice president for global sales and marketing at Adder Technology, said in the company’s press release that the adoption of IP across the industry present an opportunity for greater flexibility and that the company would collaborate with AIMS and its partners in the adoption and use of open standards.