Actus Digital Hires Ken Dillard as North American VP, Sales & Marketing

BOSTON—Actus Digital is building up its North American sales team, announcing the hiring of Ken Dillard as vice president of sales and marketing, North America. Dillard will be tasked with securing new strategic partnerships, maintaining customer relationships and expanding sales in North America, per Actus Digital.

“We see tremendous potential in the U.S., and Ken’s deep industry knowledge and impeccable reputation will prove to be invaluable in forming strong partnerships with our customers, helping us continue to provide first-class products and services on a local level,” said Gary Learner, executive vice president of business development at Actus Digital.

Dillard, who has more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry, joins Actus Digital after having served as the vice president of sales for North America at TVU Networks and as director of sales at Dejero Labs.