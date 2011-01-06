AccuWeather, Panasonic Partner in HD Weather Delivery



State College, Pa.-based AccuWeather has announced that it is working in partnership with Panasonic to launch an AccuWeather.com application using Panasonic’s VIERA Connect HDTV platform.



“We're very excited about our partnership with Panasonic and their VIERA Connect platform," said Pascal Racheneur, AccuWeather’s vice president of interactive media. “The preloaded AccuWeather.com application is animated and fun-to-use, and makes it possible for users to check for accurate and localized weather forecasts for their current location or for any location on Earth--all from the convenience of their Panasonic VIERA HDTV.”



The application is able to provide localized weather forecasts for all regions of the globe in more than 30 languages, as well as animated weather maps that include Doppler radar data, satellite imagery, and current and predicted weather conditions. It can also provide more than 500 localized broadcast-quality severe weather videos and provide warnings of severe and disruptive weather conditions.



The Panasonic VIERA HDTV Connect platform and AccuWeather application is expected to be made available to the public this spring.



