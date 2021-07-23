AccuWeather Launches Digital Hurricane Tracker

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.—AccuWeather has added the new AccuWeather Hurricane Tracker to the AccuWeather App for iOS and Android and to accuweather.com.

"We are expecting a more active than normal hurricane season in 2021, and the AccuWeather Hurricane Tracker will give our users who want to be 'in the know' a significant advantage when preparing for and staying apprised of a storm's track, whether that storm has already made an impact or is nearing landfall," said AccuWeather's lead hurricane forecaster Dan Kottlowski.

The new feature is easily accessible from multiple entry points throughout the app, the company said, and provides users with a rich visualization of the progress of a storm, bringing a user along the interactive eye path up the coast, heading inland or going out to sea.

Start and end times will also appear below the AccuWeather Forecast Eye Path map where users can scroll down to find vital descriptive forecasted impact details for the location such as peak winds, total rainfall, rainfall amount probability graphs, hourly wind and rainfall charts and impact maps.

AccuWeather Chief Product Officer Kurt Fulepp noted that “following the unusually active and highly destructive 2020 hurricane season, we sought to develop the most comprehensive and intuitive hurricane tracker on the market by focusing on the most hyperlocal, most detailed and most accurate information, with a highly accessible, user-friendly and sophisticated design.”

AccuWeather is forecasting that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will result in 16-20 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes. Of those expected to reach hurricane strength, three to five are predicted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher with maximum sustained winds of 111mph or greater).