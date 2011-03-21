ACCESS to display advanced DLNA, HbbTV, BBC iPlayer solutions at IPTV World Forum

Japanese mobile and connected home software company ACCESS is demonstrating its NetFront Living Connect 2.0 DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) solution and NetFront Browser DTV Profile Edition for HbbTV (Hybrid Broadcasting Broadband TV) at the IPTV World Forum 2011, taking place in London, March 22-24.

The company is also showing its solution for accessing BBC iPlayer, which allows viewing of recently broadcast BBC TV and radio output, and now content from some other providers as well, including ITV.

These solutions are part of the ACCESS NetFront Software Series that has been deployed in more than 1 billion devices worldwide, including digital TVs, set-top boxes and mobile phones.

NetFront Living Connect 2.0 is a DLNA-certified software solution that enables end users to seamlessly enjoy their digital content anytime and anywhere. It includes features such as a remote user interface and scheduled recording service to anticipate next-generation DLNA guidelines.

NetFront Browser DTV Profile HbbTV Edition enables system integrators, middleware companies and service providers to upgrade or launch HbbTV-capable devices and services quickly, efficiently and affordably.