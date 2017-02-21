Accedo Streaming Fox Sports’ ‘Watch AFL’ Worldwide

SYDNEY—Fox Sports and Accedo have teamed up to deliver a different type of football to audiences around the world. Accedo is the provider of Fox Sports’ “Watch AFL” video streaming service that is available worldwide through mobile iOS and Android devices, as well as Chromecast or AirPlay on Apple TV and gives fans access to the Australian Football League.

Reported to be Fox Sports’ first international distribution of its direct-to-consumer international streaming service, “Watch AFL” is available to every market outside of Australia. Fans using the app can access live games, on-demand catch-up content and AFL entertainment shows.

Accedo powers the “Watch AFL” service with its AppGrid cloud-based video experience management platform. AppGrid provides real-time control, configuration and cross-platform insights over video experiences from a single platform.

Fox Sports launched “Watch AFL” in early February and is currently offering a free trial through March 23.