Academy Awards Broadcast Carried by Nevion



Nevion is providing its video transport technology for the 83rd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood. This is the sixth consecutive year that Nevion’s transport solutions have helped bring the Oscars to TV screens the world over.



Formerly Network/VPG, the Norwegian-based video transport solution provider works with broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide.



Nevion’s Ventura solutions will transport video signals from outside broadcast (OB) trucks at the Kodak Theater across the local network and throughout the country. Last year’s broadcast was seen by 41.6 million American viewers, and up to 1 billion worldwide, according to Academy figures.



The 83rd Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, February 27th.



