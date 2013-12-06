ABS to Provide AV Systems for USC Communications School

SEATAC, WASH.— Advanced Broadcast Solutions has been contracted by University of Southern California in Los Angeles to design, integrate and deploy video and audio technology solutions for Wallis Annenberg Hall, a new building for the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The project includes television and radio broadcast production and post-production systems for a 20,000-square-foot converged newsroom/media center.



Scheduled to open next fall, the 88,000-square-foot, five-floor building will feature classrooms and multi-purpose rooms, as well as an auditorium, ground-level public forum, and research labs. ABS will design and build television, radio and webcast studios, as well as control rooms and edit bays, to support the newsroom environment. The project will also include the installation of a media asset management system.



ABS is taking a phased approach to the project. The company is currently evaluating technologies that will maintain the integrity of the school’s converged workflow while remaining sensitive to budgetary restraints. Initial plans include equipment and software from Adobe, Avid, Primestream, and Ross. Phase II, which will include equipment procurement and installation, is expected to be complete by the end of April 2014.