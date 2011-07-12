ABS Sponsors Oregon Media Production Association Golf Tourney

SEATAC, WASH.: Systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions is a Contest Hole Sponsor for the Final Cut Classic & Winery Tour, a fundraising event for the Oregon Media Production Association and Edward Gustamante Media Arts Education Fund. The golf tournament will be held at the Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River, Ore., July 22. Registration and prize putt qualifications begin at 10:30 a.m.



“This is our first time sponsoring the Final Cut Classic and we are happy to be a part of the action,” said Mark Siegel, president of ABS. “While it promises to be a valuable networking opportunity for our company, it’s also a great way to support scholarships and an important association in our industry.”



Founded in 1982, OMPA is the largest nonprofit association for commercial, film, and television professionals in Oregon. For more information about the Final Cut Classic & Winery Tour.