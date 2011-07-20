ABS Presents Harris Selenio Road Tour



SEATAC, WASH.: Systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions will present the Harris Selenio Road Tour, a five-day tour of television stations and other facilities in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, to showcase the new Selenio media convergence platform. The free tour, which runs Aug. 1-5, 2011, will feature demonstrations of the new Harris product.



As the industry continues to migrate from a traditional broadcast model to a more flexible IP-based workflow, adding new services--without significantly increasing operating expenses--is vital for revenue. Selenio offers a flexible, all-new approach to signal processing and compression for the converging baseband/broadband area. The modular platform integrates into existing fixed or mobile production environments, broadcast facility or digital terrestrial redistribution head end infrastructures, and cable, satellite, and IPTV head ends.



The tour schedule is:

Monday, Aug. 1

9 a.m.: Idaho Public Television, Boise, Idaho

1 p.m.: KTRV-TV, Nampa, Idaho



Tuesday, Aug. 2

9 a.m.: KSPS Public Television, Spokane, Wash.

1 p.m.: Spokane Arena, Spokane, Wash.



Wednesday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: KGW, Portland, Ore.



Thursday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: KEZI-TV, Eugene, Ore.



Friday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ABS Corporate Headquarters, SeaTac, Wash.



