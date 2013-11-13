Aboriginal People’s Television Network Expands With Dejero

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA—The Aboriginal People's Television Network has adopted the portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to add live, remote news coverage from across Canada to its daily news programming. As the premier national television network for Canada's indigenous people, APTN has deployed LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters at six of its news bureaus.



With broadcast headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba, APTN produces a weekday newscast and current affairs programming, as well as several updates throughout the day. After an initial purchase of two Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters, the network has now deployed the transmitters at its news bureaus in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto as well as Halifax, Nova Scotia; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Edmonton, Alberta; and Vancouver, British Columbia.



“One of the biggest challenges for a national network in Canada is the sheer vastness of the geography. But the instant the Dejero systems transmit coverage back to our newsroom, the gap is closed,” said Wayne McKenzie, director of operations for APTN. “A reporter in the field, without any technical training, can hook up the camera to the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and hit the 'transmit' button, and within seconds we're looking at high-quality live video here in Winnipeg.”



Using Dejero’s cloud-based remote control management tool, APTN personnel in the broadcast center are able to view the status and signal strength of each transmitter and advise the news crews on how to maximize bandwidth and adjust the transmitters for optimal video quality. In a future phase, APTN will deploy the Dejero Mobile App for iOS and Android devices, giving crews another tool using their smartphones and tablets.