Abekas Mira server offers colleges instant replay with slow-motion alternative

With television coverage of sports on the rise at the college, high school and even community level, the desire for coverage with a broadcast-quality look is creating demand for superior but economical solutions.

Viewers have become accustomed to the visual presentation they see in network broadcast and cable sports, and one key area of interest is for effects, such as live instant replay with slow motion.

Abekas has responded to this desire with its Mira Instant Replay server, which is being employed worldwide by production companies, local broadcast and cable operators, venues, colleges, and universities.

Recently Schoolcraft College in Livonia, MI, added the Abekas Mira server to enhance its coverage of campus sports that get transmitted on a campus TV channel and are used by the local community’s Brighthouse cable system.

Schoolcraft is using an eight-channel Mira Instant Replay server, allowing the school to simultaneously record six cameras non-stop, with two output replay channels.