ABC To Air Budweiser ‘Reality Show’

BRUSSELS: ABC has agreed to air a “social reality show” from Budweiser. “Bud United Presents: The Big Time,” is set to debut in January “as part of an agreement with ESPN/ABC to broadcast all episodes on ABC,” the brewer said. Cast from Budweiser social media sites, the show “features young adults from across the globe fulfilling their dreams--from racing professional race car drivers and suiting up for a global soccer powerhouse to pitching for a professional baseball team and taking center stage at a major music concert.”



The show will have its international television debut in the United States, where all seven episodes will air Saturdays on ABC starting Jan. 21, 2012. Budweiser is working with FreemantleMedia Enterprises to distribute the show globally.



“Our agreement with ABC offers a new dimension, bringing together traditional and digital media for a richer viewing experience,” said Jason Warner, global vice president for Budweiser.