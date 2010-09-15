ABC News Veteran Takes Charge of Press Club BOC

WASHINGTON: The National Press Club announced today that ABC News veteran Vija Udenans has been hired as director of Broadcast Operations Center effective Oct. 4, 2010.



Udenans, whose career at ABC spanned more than 20 years, was ABC’s White House Producer from 1994-2007. Recently she has been a Washington-based producer for “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America.” Earlier in her career, Udenans was director of Broadcast Operations for the ABC News Washington bureau, where she exercised full financial authority over daily operations and oversaw planning, scheduling and technical staffing for more than 200 employees in studio and field operations.



Udenans has won a Peabody Award and the Dupont-Columbia Award, both for coverage of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



“Vija is a true professional, and we are delighted to have her leading our broadcast team at the National Press Club,” said NPC Executive Director Bill McCarren.



Udenans will lead a team of seven staff and dozens of part-time employees who shoot, edit, transmit and post video of events at the National Press Club and other locations for clients, including broadcasters, governments, corporations and the public relations firms that serve them.



The Press Club designed and outfitted a digital broadcast facility complete with studios, edit bay, control rooms, master control, green rooms and other support, in 2006



Udenans is a member of the White House Correspondents Association, Radio/Television Correspondents Association, American Women in Radio and Television and other professional organizations. She has a bachelor’s degree in Television and Radio from Michigan State University and has done coursework toward an MBA at New York University.



She has studied International Broadcasting at London Polytechnic. Udenans lives in Bethesda, Md.

