ABC News Lays Off 22 More People in Final Round of Cuts

LOS ANGELES: The last of the lay-offs at ABC News resulted in 22 people losing their jobs, the Los Angeles Times reports. The number was smaller than expected due to the 300 or so folks who elected to take buy-outs. The news division previously announced that it would cut 350 to 400 employees from its 1,400-person staff in a restructuring.



The final round of cuts came yesterday, the Times said. The network news division shed jobs to cut costs. The newspaper says full-timers have been replaced by freelancers on shows such as “20/20” and “Primetime,” and that ABC now has fewer correspondents around the country. Those that remain are becoming one-person bands, writing, shooting and editing their own stories.



ABC is also closing its bureaus throughout the United States, except for the one in Washington, D.C. The Los Angeles bureau formerly had more than 40 staff members.



The Times has details at Company Town.