A New Wrinkle in 'Avatar'

SEOUL: A theater chain in Korea is selling out screens for 4D versions of James Cameron’s “Avatar,” according to Variety. The CJ-CGV chain is using moving seats and various water, wind, olfactory and lighting effects to enhance the “Avatar” experience. Ticket prices for the so-called 4D version are about twice the usual fee. Variety said the chain has added three such equipped movie theaters because of the success of “Avatar” in 4D.



