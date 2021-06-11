A First: Editing Teams At Olympics Will Generate Both HDR and HD Content

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics will be deploying a variety of technologies from Avid for the production of the Tokyo Olympics, including content production and media management platforms for the remote productions that will play a central role in NBC’s coverage of the games, the two companies announced this week.

For the first time, NBC Olympics will also enable its editing team in Tokyo to simultaneously create both progressive (1080p HDR) and interlaced (1080i) versions of Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the XXXII Olympiad using Avid technologies.

The newest production tools for onsite and remote productions expand on the platform-based media management workflows Avid provided NBC for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

In Tokyo NBC Olympics will continue to use Avid’s MediaCentral systems for the Tokyo Olympics. To support expanded Olympic production from NBC Sports’ facility in Stamford, NBC Olympics will deploy Avid’s MediaCentral solutions to drive Tokyo-based remote and on-site productions and workflows for both linear broadcast and streaming coverage.

NBC Olympics is also using Avid NEXIS shared storage, Media Composer Ultimate and the Media Composer Cloud VM option in multiple international locations, including editors based in Stamford, the International Broadcast Centre in Tokyo, and numerous Olympic venues, to connect and collaborate in real-time for content production and delivery.

“One of the more fascinating behind-the-scenes stories of the Olympic Games is the sheer amount of technology innovation that’s driving volumes of content to make the events more enjoyable and accessible across consumer platforms,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and president, Avid. “It’s Avid’s extreme privilege to continue working with NBC Olympics as they raise the bar in sports production with teams collaborating on a global scale in real time to create and deliver phenomenal programming.”

The editing teams will generate both progressive (1080p HDR) and interlaced (1080i) versions using the Dynamic Relink functionality in Avid’s Media Composer. This strengthens their production capabilities, increases efficiency and enables NBC Sports to output multiple versions of the same broadcast.