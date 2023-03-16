8K Association Launches Awareness Campaign

BEAVERTON, Ore—In advance of one of the busiest times of the year for the media and entertainment tech market, the 8K Association announced that it will participate in a number of strategic events throughout the year, including both panel discussions and technical demonstrations at the upcoming EnTech Fest and NAB Show.

Under the theme “8K – Leading the Way,” the organization plans to highlight the wide range of 8K content projects currently being developed, along with the number of leading companies and creators who are driving this 8K content ecosystem.

According to its newly installed executive director Mike Fidler, “One of the goals of the 8K Association is to educate and excite the trade about the wide range of 8K content initiatives that are already underway. Our participation in well-known events like EnTech Fest and NAB will enable us to bring more awareness to these projects, along with the leading executives and companies behind them”.

At EnTech Fest in Los Angeles on March 29, Fidler will moderate a panel session featuring Jonathon Lee, Head of Media Engineering and Innovation at Amazon Studios; Greg Ciaccio. Senior Director, Post Production Original Content at IMAX; and Uday Mathur, Chief Technology Officer at RED Digital Cinema. The discussion will focus on the various ways that 8K technology is elevating the creative entertainment experience.

Additionally the 8K Association will offer demonstrations throughout the day that illustrate the key aspects of the 8K ecosystem. To learn more about a complimentary registration for EnTech Fest, go to About - Event Page | EnTech Fest 2023 (accelevents.com) and enter 8KGuest23.

The 8K Association will also be highly visible during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 15-19. A number of the organization’s member companies will be joining to promote and demonstrate the latest video compression technologies for 8K content on the Show floor. These demonstrations will be conducted on an ongoing basis in the West Hall at Booth W4015.

The 8K Association will also be sponsoring a special panel discussion, "Next Generation Video Codecs for 8K," which will highlight the most recent advances in video codecs for 8K content delivery and their key advantages over legacy video codecs.

The panel, scheduled for Monday April 17 from 2:30-3:20 p.m. PT in the floor theater in the West Hall next to Future Park, will be moderated by Ravi Velhal of Intel and features Mauricio Alvarez Mesa, CEO and co-founder of Spin-Digital; Thomas Kramer, VP Strategy and Business Development at MainConcept; Thomas Burnichon, VP of Innovation Strategy for Ateme and Abdul Rehman, CEO at SIMMWAVE.

To learn more about these 8K Association activities, contact Diana Oh at press@8kassociation.com.