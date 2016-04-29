5Qs About NAB 2016: Richard Westcott

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



Richard Westcott, vice president of technology and digital media for NBC4-LA and KVEA-52:

Q1. How many NAB Shows have you attended?

R.W. 18 to 20.



Q2. What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

R.W. AIMS/ASPEN/IP transport (2022-et al) ATSC 3.0.



Q3. What were some examples of these themes?

R.W. Evertz meeting room pitching ASPEN benefits and capability, Grass Valley, AIMS etc. of course, Emprionix, the glue for all seasons. Most interesting were the kinds of services that the OTT providers were already so familiar with, i.e. Equinox; connectivity to reduce latency by colocating cloud service providers, virtual machine environments and missing on-prem with off prem.



Q4. Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

R.W. YES SMPTE 2022-6, within AIMs, a successful bridge between AIMs and ASPEN, as well as ATSC 3.0 within the next five years.



Q1. What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

R.W. ...