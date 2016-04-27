5Qs About NAB 2016: Dave Siegler

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



Dave Siegler, senior vice president of operations for Cox Media Group:

Q1.How many NAB Shows have you attended?

D.S. A mere 18.



Q2.What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

D.S. No doubt—ATSC 3.0, HDR/4K and VR/AR.



Q3.What were some examples of these themes?

D.S. Extensive booth presence and topics in the various conferences.



Q4.Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

D.S. ATSC 3.0—yes; some form of HDR and VR/AR—a couple years out until workflows are better defined.



Q5.What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

D.S. 3D.