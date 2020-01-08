5G Powers Wireless 8K Video Streaming Demo at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—A team effort between Keysight Technologies and MediaTek offered CES attendees a chance to see just how 5G can help power 8K video streaming content during a special presentation.

In a joint demonstration, Keysight and MediaTek uses 5G wireless connectivity to showcase 8K video streaming to a smart TV. Using Keysight’s 5G emulation solutions with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 5G mobile system-on-chip, the demonstration delivers data rates of up to 1 gigabit per second, which helps ensure continuous 8K video streaming to an 8K smart TV without a wired connection.

MediaTek uses Keysight’s 5G platform to establish a new 5G new radio connection using the non-standalone mode. The connection will also use dual connectivity to generate an aggregated data stream created from both LTE and 5G signals.

“This demonstration highlights the application diversity our 5G solutions support, which enables a connected ecosystem to deliver products that depend on a reliable 5G connection,” said Jeffrey Chen, general manager of greater China wireless application engineering at Keysight Technologies.

This demonstration is a result of collaborations between Keysight and MediaTek for more than three years.

The demonstration will take place throughout CES 2020, and will be shown at MediaTek’s booth, 3601 in the Tech West Pavilion.