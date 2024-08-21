5G Broadcast Advocates Showcase Latest Developments at Brazil's SET Expo 2024

SAO PAULO—Just weeks after Brazil announced its adoption of part of the ATSC 3.0 advanced broadcast standards, advocates of 5G broadcast are demonstrating the technology at SET Expo 2024, Latin America’s largest broadcast trade show.

Motorola and Qualcomm Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Qualcomm Brazil") in collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz, are demonstrating 5G Broadcast during the three day event, Aug. 20-22 and discussing how the format “is gaining momentum in regions such as Mexico and Brazil.”

5G Broadcast is primarily designed to target mobile users with live streaming and linear content. Advocates say the format “complements” existing DTV standards such as DVB-T2 in the European Union and ATSC 3.0 as the next-generation digital TV system in Brazil. The demonstration highlights the versatility of 5G Broadcast in operating as a standalone broadcasting platform or in conjunction with mobile network operators (MNOs) through a seamless service continuity feature.

Rohde & Schwarz—which launched its new ATSC 3.0 transmitter at the NAB Show—is instead focusing on 5G Broadcast at SET, delivering a mix of live streaming services at its booth.

Last month, Brazil’s BTVD Forum, the non-profit organization that advises the Brazilian government on digital television and policy matters, recommended the selection of the ATSC 3.0 physical layer as the over-the-air transmission system for the nation’s TV 3.0 next-generation terrestrial broadcast service, which is expected to launch in 2025. The ATSC itself is hosting its own booth during the show.

When and if 5G Broadcasts become publicly available, consumers wanting to access them can use commercially available Motorola Edge devices powered by a Snapdragon mobile platform that have been modified to enable content reception without requiring a SIM subscription..

“Content services can be delivered in a more efficient and reliable way using 5G Broadcast technology without compromising existing mobile cellular technology. We are excited to bring this collaboration with the Rohde & Schwarz team to Latin America and show what delivering digital TV content through standard 3GPP technology can look like,” said Lorenzo Casaccia, Vice President, Technical Standards, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"We are thrilled to demonstrate the potential of 5G Broadcast in Brazil, providing an enhanced viewing experience and new business opportunities for broadcasters and mobile operators alike," said Mohamed Aziz Taga, Head of Business Development & Strategy at Rohde & Schwarz. "Working with our esteemed partners to bring this technology to SET Expo 2024 is an exciting opportunity. 5G Broadcast represents a significant advancement in broadcast technology, offering unparalleled flexibility and efficiency."

The demos are taking place at Rohde & Schwarz booth, Stand 2.E77.