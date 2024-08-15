ATSC To Exhibit 3.0 Developments At Brazil’s SET Expo 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C.—ATSC will exhibit at the SET Expo 2024 at the Distrito Anhembi Convention Center in San Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 19-22, on the heels of the SBTVD Forum recommending adoption of the ATSC 3.0 physical layer to the Brazilian government for its TV 3.0 next-generation terrestrial broadcast standard.

The SBTVD Forum (Fórum do Sistema Brasileiro de TV Digital Terrestre) gave a thumbs up to the ATSC 3.0 physical layer after rigorous testing, including field trials. Brazil is expected to begin TV 3.0 deployment next year.

Exhibiting at the SET (the Society of Brazilian Broadcast Engineers) Expo gives ATSC the opportunity to inform broadcasters from other nations about the 3.0 standard and the forum recommendation.

“Eight countries representing over a billion viewers are now deploying, planning launches or experimenting with the suite of ATSC 3.0 broadcast technologies, and the recent recommendation from the SBTVD Forum underscores that Brazil is looking forward to all of the possibilities for enhanced broadcasting in a country with hundreds of millions of viewers watching over-the-air broadcasts,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland.



“ATSC 3.0 broadcasts are being tested in India, Canada and Mexico, and Brazil has identified key ingredients of the ATSC 3.0 system for their next-generation system, joining South Korea, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S., which are on-air or planning near-term launches. Viewers in 75% of U.S. TV markets now have access to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. We are excited to demonstrate our support to the SBTVD Forum for its ongoing development of TV 3.0 specifications, recommended practices and conformance documentation at SET Expo,” she said.

Notable ATSC-related activities at the show include:

ATSC sponsorship of the SET Expo Cocktail Party, Aug. 20, following the convention’s opening ceremony in the Celso Furtado theater.

ATSC will present an educational session on ATSC 3.0 in the SET New Horizons Arena on the exhibition floor, Aug. 20.

Noland will deliver an update on using broadcast TV tech to transmit content direct to mobile devices as part of the “New Business Models in TV 3.0” discussion, Aug. 21.

Mark Corl, senior vice president of emergent technologies at Triveni Digital, will discuss using next-gen broadcast for a Broadcast Positioning System during the “New Business Models in TV 3.0” session, Aug. 21.

Brazil’s Mirakulo software will sponsor a reception at the ATSC exhibit, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

ATSC member companies will exhibit in the ATSC booth, including: DigiCAP, ENENSYS, ETRI and Cleverlogic, Saankhya Labs and Triveni Digital.

See ATSC at the SET Congress and Expo in Stand 29.

More information is available on the ATSC website .