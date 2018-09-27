4K 4Charity Fun Run Raises $65K At IBC

AMSTERDAM-- Organizers of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run announced that it raised more than $65,635 in donations at the 2018 IBC Show. AWS Elemental, which organizes the event, said the donations would go to global and local non-profit organizations focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry. The run, which first launched at the 2014 IBC Show, took place in Amsterdam Sept. 15, during the show, drawing 653 supporters from 165 media companies.

Since it began, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run has raised $860,000 and pulled in nearly 9,000 supporters. This year, the number of runners and walkers participating in the 4k rose by 44 percent.

Sponsors for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC 2018 included Cisco, Vidispine, Arqiva, Munson-Simu Gift Fund in honor of Sam Blackman, Verimatrix, Dolby, Brightcove, Irdeto, Nagra Kudelski, Bitmovin, ChryonHego, Raz PR, and SVG Europe. IBC was the official association sponsor.

“Every single person and company who gets involved in the 4K 4Charity makes an impact,” said Laura Barber, co-founder of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series. “It’s incredibly exciting to see more and more people pick up the torch and take meaningful steps for enriching our industry and making it better for everyone. We are deeply appreciative for the generosity of our sponsors and individual participants, and for the strong support from our media partners and IBC. Please join us today with your support!”

Sponsorship opportunities are now open for the newest 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series event, which will take place at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Los Angeles. during the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition. Sponsorship opportunities will open later this fall for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at NAB Show 2019. Inquiries for both may be directed to Kate Incerto (incertok@amazon.com).