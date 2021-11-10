3SS Delivers Smart TV Apps For A1 Bulgaria Deployment

STUTTGART, Germany—Set-top box (STB) software solutions provider 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) has delivered two new smart TV apps to A1 Bulgaria, which provides digital services and communications solutions to Central and Eastern Europe.

A1 Bulgaria, part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, has gone live with the apps for its Bulgarian subscribers to Xplore TV, enabling them to heighten their viewing experiences on their Samsung Tizen and LG webOS connected TVs.

The launch in Bulgaria is the first of five. The custom, localized Xplore TV apps from 3SS also will be deployed in Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and Macedonia, 3SS said.

The 3SS 3READY Product Framework powers the apps. It includes features like live TV, catchup, TV guide, mini EPG, time shift, live start over and cross-device continue watching. Users access features from an intuitive UI. A1 Telekom Austria Group and 3SS have worked closely on the project, defining and creating the apps to deliver a superior user experience and heighten viewer engagement, 3SS said.

The apps were delivered for the first deployment six months after the contract for the project was signed. 3SS is using a single codebase, which is easily customizable for all five markets. Adaptations will accommodate several languages and both Cyrillic and Latin alphabets. The company’s use of Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) methodologies also underpins the fast delivery, it said.

“We’re extremely proud to have been selected by A1 Telekom Austria Group to deliver this major multi-country project,” said 3SS managing director Kai-Christian Borchers. “With the launch of the first 3READY-enabled Xplore TV apps, consumers in Bulgaria can now benefit from a world-class smart TV UX. We look forward to bringing the same exceptional experience to subscribers across other A1 markets.”

