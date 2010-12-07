3ality Digital Names Steve Schklair as CEO



3ality Digital, a Burbank, Calif.-based 3D technology firm, has announced the selection of Steve Schklair as the company’s chief executive officer. He has previously been serving CEO of the company’s technology and production subsidiary.



“Our mission is to empower filmmakers and broadcasters with the tools and services to harness the enormous growth of the market,” said 3ality Digital Chairman David Modell, head of the company’s majority shareholder, Modell Ventures. “We believed in that vision when we invested in the company, and we believe that Steve, with support from 3ality Digital COO/CFO Gari Ann Douglass, and Modell Ventures Managing Director Luis Perez, is the right CEO to lead the amazing team at 3ality Digital. I am confident that this team will continue to develop innovative solutions to address the unique problems of S3D (stereoscopic 3D) content creation, delivery, and exhibition.”



3ality Digital experienced a 600 percent growth in 2010.



“3ality Digital is an amazing company with an international presence and the best team I have ever had the privilege of working with,” Schklair said. “2010 has been a great year for stereoscopic 3D--there have been twice as many movie releases in S3D as last year, and 2011 looks set to rise again by another 50 percent. There has also been a flurry of S3D television production internationally, particularly in live sports, and 3ality Digital is honored to have been selected as the production technology powering many ‘firsts’ in the marketplace, ranging from the first live broadcast of an NFL game in the U.S., to the first live terrestrial broadcast of S3D in Australia and live S3D cricket in India.”



