'Avatar' Editor to Keynote IBC Workshops

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: The Oscar-nominated editor of the 3D blockbuster, “Avatar,” will keynote an inaugural seminar at this year’s IBC. Stephen Rivkin will address the first IBC Digital Media Training Workshops, to be held Sept. 11-12.



Rivkin’s feature editing career began in 1979 with the low-budget romantic comedy “The Personals.” He subsequently worked on a variety of TV movies as well as comedy and action films, including “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” for director Mel Brooks; four films for director Norman Jewison, including, “The Hurricane starring Denzel Washington; “Swordfish” with John Travolta; and Michael Mann’s bio pic, “Ali,” starring Will Smith.



Rivkin edited the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise from 2003-07, for which he received two Eddie Award nominations and a win. He received BAFTA and Oscar nominations in 2009 alongside James Cameron and John Refoua for his work on “Avatar.”



Rivkin will discuss the challenges of editing “Avatar,” and present clips that illustrate performance capture, virtual cameras, 3D and stages of shot development.



“From start to finish, ‘Avatar’ was the biggest creative challenge I’ve ever faced,” Rivkin said, “but it opened my eyes to the limitless possibilities of filmmaking. Its groundbreaking techniques continue to revolutionize the industry....”



Rivkin’s keynote address, “Editing ‘Avatar:’ The Creative Challenges,” will be delivered on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the RAI, Amsterdam in the Emerald Room. It is scheduled to begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.