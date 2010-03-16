360 Systems adds Grass Valley Infinity, EDIUS JPEG 2000 compatibility to servers

360 Systems’ MAXX-1200HD and 2400HD servers now offer JPEG 2000 file compatibility with Grass Valley’s Infinity camcorder and EDIUS NX workstation.

The 10-bit images created in JPEG 2000 by Grass Valley’s Infinity camcorder can now be directly imported to 360 System’s HD servers without transcoding. Wrapped as MXF files, video can be exported from a 360 Systems server to Grass Valley’s EDIUS NX workstation for editing. File-based return delivers the edited JPEG 2000 project to the server for playout. 360 Systems’ MXF file transfers are fast and maintain the 10-bit quality of the original image.

360 Systems’ MAXX-HD servers provide up to four video channels, 3-D playout, slow-motion performance and a feature set suited for broadcast, production and professional A/V markets.

