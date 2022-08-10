2022 HPA Award for Engineering Excellence Winners Announced

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards Committee has announced the winners of the 2022 HPA Award for Engineering Excellence. The awards will be bestowed at this year’s HPA Awards gala on November 17 at the Hollywood Legion in Hollywood, Calif.

“The pace of innovation in our industry continues unchecked! This year, we received more submissions for Engineering Excellence consideration than ever before,” the HPA Awards Engineering Committee chair Joachim Zell said. “It’s gratifying to see this record number of submissions, driven by a deep understanding of the true needs and desires of our industry, laying the groundwork for future progress even as they launch us ahead in the moment. Congratulations to the winners, and our deep respect for all of the entrants, who have contributed to the continued evolution of our industry.”

The HPA Awards recognize creative artistry and innovation in the professional media content industry. A coveted and highly competitive honor, the Engineering Excellence Award rewards outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award include a video presentation, followed by interviews with a distinguished panel of industry judges.

The winners of the 2022 HPA Award for Engineering Excellence are:

Amazon Web Services: Color in the Cloud. Leveraging JPEG-XS, signals are compressed to be suitably transmitted over AWS Direct Connect, AWS VPN or the open internet while maintaining lossless or uncompromised image quality, resulting in a viable and scalable solution for high fidelity, visually lossless color from a cloud provider.

Arri: REVEAL Color Science. The ALEXA 35 REVEAL Color Science reveals improved dynamic range, color gamut, and superior rendering of skin tones and subtle colors. It separates looks from display transforms, to support dual monitoring of HDR and SDR on set, enabling more efficient grading for multiple deliverables in post production.

LG Electronics: LG UltraFine Pro OLED Monitor. The UltraFine OLED Pro EP950 reference grade HDR monitor meets color critical needs for content creation in cost-effective small-formats (32in & 27in). The RGB additive OLED UHD panel delivers close to 100% AdobeRGB and P3 coverage with peak luminance of up to 700 nits at 25% APL (HDR mode) and 250 nits full-field white. In-monitor 1D LUTs, 3D LUTs and 3x3 matrices allow accurate user calibration with Calman or LG software.

Mo-Sys Engineering: LED Key. LED Key makes VP filming affordable by allowing wide shot capture on small LED walls. Virtual Production LED wall based filming is great for mid and close up shots, but wide shots required set builders to build floor and wall extensions or huge LED walls, which increases cost and time. LED Key allows filming with much smaller walls or even projectors, enabling greater location flexibility for filmmakers.

Four technologies followed closely, earning honorable mention: Carl Zeiss SBE, LLC (ZEISS CinCraft Mapper), Frame.io (Camera to Cloud), Glassbox Technologies (DragonFly virtual camera) and LucidLink (Filespaces).

The Engineering Excellence Award will be presented at the HPA Awards gala on November 17th.

Other special awards include the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation, and The Jury Award for Restoration and Preservation.

Kim Waugh, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Post Production Creative Services, will receive HPA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Creative artistry will be recognized in fifteen categories, which includes new honors for nonfiction post production.

HPA Awards tickets are currently available to HPA members only at hpaonline.com (opens in new tab). Tickets sales will open to the general public in the coming weeks.