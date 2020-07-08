2020 HPA Awards Opens Call for Creative Categories

The visual effects team of "The Orville," which won an HPA Award in 2019.

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association is now accepting entries for the creative categories of the 2020 HPA Awards, which is now in its 15th year.

The HPA Awards honor the work of the HPA community, specifically color grading, editing, sound and visual effects.

Individual awards will be handed out for outstanding color grading and outstanding sound (design, editing, mixing) for theatrical features, episode or non-theatrical features and commercials. There will also be awards for outstanding editing and outstanding visual effects for theatrical feature, episode or non-theatrical feature (30 minutes and under) and episode or non-theatrical feature (over 30 minutes).

For works to be eligible, they must have debuted domestically and/or internationally between Sept. 4, 2019, and Sept. 9, 2020. Entrants do not need to be members of HPA or working in the U.S. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, HPA has also instituted temporary modifications to its eligibility rules and entry procedures , including reduced entry fees.

Submissions can be made from now until Aug. 21. Winners will be recognized during an online virtual gala on Nov. 19.

The 2020 HPA Awards virtual gala will also feature the HPA Engineering Excellence Award, which is also currently open for entries.