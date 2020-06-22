HPA Issues Call for Entries for 2020 Engineering Excellence Award

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association today issued a call for entries for its 2020 Engineering Excellence Award and announced it will produce its 15th Anniversary HPA Awards presentation Nov. 19 as an online show that is open to all at no cost rather than as an in-person gala.

The association is working to make the 2020 HPA Awards accessible to more members while supporting its mission of honoring individuals and companies that serve the industry in indispensable ways, it said.

HPA is making the submission process easier, extending the entry period and lowering entry fees, it added.

The HPA Engineering Excellence Award call for entries will close July 31. Entries for the award may include products or processes and must represent a significant step forward for the industry. A remote judging process will take place through August, HPA said.

“This year as always, we encourage the submission of your significant technological achievements. What we see at the HPA Engineering Excellence Award judging sessions are important ideas that lead the growth and stability of the industry. Critical, game changing products have been presented here. The atmosphere is competitive, collegial and passionate,” said Joachim Zell, chair of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award Committee and HPA Board member. “I expect that this year’s entries will be as compelling as in the past, if not even more so, given our circumstances. I am looking forward to seeing what our industry has to present.”

This year’s application and presentation process for the engineering honors will take place in two parts. The first step is submission of written and video elements. The second is a live, virtual Q&A with judges on the blue ribbon panel.

The recipients of the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation and the Engineering Excellence Award will both be announced in advance of the awards and presented during the online show.

Last year’s winners of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award were Adobe, Epic Games, Pixelworks, Portrait Displays and LG Electronics.