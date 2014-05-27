2014 Best of Show ~ Part 2

(L to R) Nick Jungels, VP of engineering; Bob McAlpine, senior VP of sales; Jesse Foster, sales and product manager; and Ryan Wallenberg, engineering manager, accept the Best of Show Award given for Cobalt Digital’s 9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS quad-split video processor.Dan Dugan, CEO, accepts the Best of Show award for the Dan Dugan Sound Design Model E-2 automatic mixing controller.

Dan Marshall, Elemental Technology’s executive VP of global sales, accepts the Best of Show Award for the company’s Live 4K60p HEVC video processing platform.Cindy Zuelsdorf (L), Ensemble Design’s marketing czar and David Wood (R), president, pose with TV Technology’s Tom Butts after accepting the Best of Show Award for Ensemble’s Multiviewer Magic 2.0

Cindy Zuelsdorf and David Wood, president of Ensemble Designs, accept the Best of Show Award given for the BrightEye NXT 2.0 compact router.Richard Mansfield (L), Ericsson’s solution consultant and Lisa Skelton, head of product marketing, video & data traffic optimization, accept the Best of Show Award for Ericsson’s Media Delivery Network (MDN) plug-in ecosystem.



Ketan Patel, Evertz’s multiviewer systems product manager, accepts the Best of Show award for the Evertz VIP10G advanced multi-image display processor.Jamie Horner, director of system solutions at Evertz, accepts the Best of Show award for the Evertz EXE Router.

Marco Lopez (L), Grass Valley president and Marcel Koutstaal, Grass Valley imaging systems, accept the Best of Show Award presented for the DX Xtreme ultra-high frame rate camera.Marco Lopez (L) and Bob Hudelson, Grass Valley core products (R), accept the Best of Show Award for the company’s NVISION 8500IP Gateway.

Marco Lopez (L) and Charlie Dunn, Grass Valley marketing, receive the Best of Show Award presented in recognition of the GV STRATUS cloud-based Software as a Service solution for broadcast facilities.Steve Nunney, Hamlet’s managing director, accepts the Best of Show award for the company’s Hamlet MicroFlex Mach2.