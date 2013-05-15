2013 HPA Awards Now Open for Entries

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.— The Hollywood Post Alliance has made a call for entries for the 8th Annual HPA Awards, which will take place Nov. 7, 2013 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



The HPA Awards recognize the achievements of the individuals and companies that have contributed to groundbreaking technologies and creative excellence within the post production industry.



Entrants should be made in the following categories:



•Outstanding Color Grading-Feature Film

•Outstanding Color Grading-Television

•Outstanding Color Grading-Commercial

•Outstanding Editing-Feature Film

•Outstanding Editing-Television

•Outstanding Editing-Commercial

•Outstanding Sound-Feature Film

•Outstanding Sound-Television

•Outstanding Sound-Commercial

•Outstanding Visual Effects-Feature Film

•Outstanding Visual Effects-Television

•Outstanding Visual Effects-Commercial

•Engineering Excellence Award

•HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production



To be considered, work must have debuted between Sept. 11, 2012 and Sept. 3, 2013. Entrants need not be members of the HPA or working in the U.S. to submit work. Lists of previous winners can be found on their website.



A notable difference in the 2013 competition is expansion in the visual effects categories, which have become more encompassing, focused on a broader section of the visual effects pipeline.



Complete rules, guidelines and entry information are available online. Submissions for the creative categories will be accepted May 15, 2013 through July 12, 2013 and Early Bird Entries (reduced fee for the creative categories) will be accepted through June 14, 2013. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award and the Creativity and Innovation Award will be accepted May 15, 2013 through June 21, 2013. Entrants for the Engineering Excellence Award will be invited to present at a special HPA judging event in early August.



Contact Eileen Kramer via email or at 213-614-0860 for information about sponsorship opportunities.



