2013 CES Registration Opens Today

ARLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association has opened registration for the 2013 International CES, scheduled January 8-11, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nev. (The group tells journalists not to use, “Consumer Electronics Show,” any longer.)



Registration for the 2013 International CES is free to consumer technology professionals through Aug. 31. A registration fee of $100 will start on Sept. 1, and the fee will increase to $200 on Jan. 2. Attendees and media can register today at CESweb.org.



CES organizers have room blocks at discounted rates, available for a limited time, at partner hotels throughout Las Vegas. Around 150,000 are expected to attend.



Press registration is always free. For media services, registration and credential criteria information, please visit CESweb.org/press.



