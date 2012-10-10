2012 Engineering Emmys Honorees Announced

HOLLYWOOD–The Television Academy this week announced the recipients of 64th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards, which will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood.



The Eastman Kodak Company was awarded the Philo T. Farnsworth Award for its impact on television technology and engineering through innovation in image capture, processing and manipulation, as well as its research contributing to the invention of digital cameras.



Dr. Richard Green, founder and former president/CEO of Cable Television Laboratories, will be awarded the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual whose ongoing contributions have affected TV technology and engineering, because he helped the cable industry transition from analog to broadband.



Eight Engineering Emmys also will be awarded for improvements that materially affect the transmission, recording or reception of television. This year’s recipients are:







– Colorfront, Ltd. for Colorfront On-Set Dailies

– FilmLight, Ltd. for Truelight On-Set and Baselight Transfer

– Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Academy Color Encoding System

– American Society of Cinematographers for the Color Decision List

– Dolby Laboratories Inc. for the Dolby PRM-4200 Professional Reference Monitor

– Sony Electronics Inc. for the BVM E250 OLED Reference Monitor

– Netflix, Inc. for Netflix Streaming of Movies and Television

– Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the Toon Boom Storyboard Pro.



The Engineering Plaque, which honors achievements that are important to the progress of the industry, will be awarded to Adobe Systems to for the Adobe Pass Viewer Authentication process.



