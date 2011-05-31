2011 NAB Show Product Review: Signal Processing



The world of signal processing is as busy as ever. Seems like when things travel through "clouds," they may need a bit of attention afterwards. From EAS, processing, standards conversion, to color correction, the number of new products seemed almost endless.



EAS



Cobalt Digital introduced a EAS Audio Ducking feature for all Cobalt Digital Fusion3G cards, allowing input mixing of 5.1 or stereo program audio and EAS audio when a GPI trigger occurs.



Digital Alert Systems showcased the DASDEC-II LC/DASDEC-II LCR, specifically designed for TV facilities needing minimal EAS/CAP requirements. Also new was the MultiPlayer, which provides multiple EAS switching, playout, and control to cover the EAS requirements of multiple program streams.





Martin Riley (L) of Evertz, discusses the I/O capabilities of the 9782ENC multiformat encoder with Peter Theodoss of CBS. Photo by Dawley/KovacsGrass Valley introduced a new software option (v2.4) for its Maestro Master Control and Channel Branding system that helps operators generate EAS text crawls in either SD or HD.



TFT launched the Model 3320 CAP-to-EAS Decoder, for compliance with FCC requirements for receiving CAP encoded messages. Use of the 3320 would allow some existing EAS systems to remain in place.



Trilithic demonstrated the latest version of their EASyCAP software, which supports multiple EASy Series Encoder/Decoder Systems and provides everything needed to be IPAWS-CAP compliant.



CLOSED CAPTIONING



CPC-Computer Prompting & Captioning Co. displayed their YouCaption realtime speech recognition based closed captioning software, to supplement their popular MacCaption & CaptionMaker products.



EEG showed its file-based MPEG-2 Caption Legalizer, along with the CCPlay FilePro, a software encoding tool for MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM video file formats. Also new was the ComCC 1250 iCap Interface Card and 1480 HD Encoder Card. For voice captioning, the iCap Voice Captioning (iCap VC) was available for review.



Along with announcing new integrated workflow for captioning and subtitling with Omneon products from Harmonic, Softel showcased ScheduleSmart, a workflow for binding captions, subtitles and ancillary data to content. Also for review was Swift TX, a caption/subtitle management and transmission platform. For Telext, Softel offered the latest Microsoft Windows-based Cyclone.



Wohler displayed its HDCC-200A captioning cards, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding, and monitoring of CEA608, CEA708, WST, and OP47 captions, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers.



ENCODERS/DECODERS



Alteran Technologies offered for review the ViTaDi ExPack, a portable extension pack with available options, including automatic transcoding, additional storage, AQC (automatic quality control), and LTOPack (multiple drive LTO tape storage). It comes in a rugged flypack with Xserve computers and has a small form factor.



Crystal Vision offered up its latest embedded audio product, the TANDEM 3, their fastest selling embedder/de-embedder module to date.



DVEO division of Computer Modules, showcased the MPEG Gearbox RF/IP Multi-Standard MPEG-2 to H.264 Transcoder/Scaler. Also on display was the MPEG Legend, a two-channel 4:2:0 MPEG-2 SD Transport Stream Encoder.



Ericsson displayed Ericsson Contribution Encoders, a high density video processing platform for contribution and distribution (C&D) applications. It supports both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC up to 10-bit precision and 1080p50/60 resolutions.



Evertz demonstrated the 9782ENC-H264HD HD/SD H.264 Encoder, featuring HD/SD 8-bit 4:2:0, with optional 8-bit 4:2:2, 10-bit 4:2:2, and MPEG-2/JPEG2000 HD/SD encoding.



Grass Valley launched the MEDIAEDGE LEB H.264 HD live video encoder in Pro and Express versions, as well as the MEDIAEDGE-SWT4 for Mac video client software.



Haivision Network Video debuted the Furnace 6.0 IP Video System, which can record, distribute, and playback multiple synchronized HD H.264 media streams. Also on display was the new Makito encoder, offering efficient and affordable distribution, capture, and rebroadcast of HD video.



Hitachi High Technologies had for review the HU200 Ultra Low Latency H.264 Encoder & Decoder, along with the MS3500, compact H.264 HD Codec Module offering full HD 4:2:0 color space support and low latency.



KDDI R&D Labs showcased the 70Mbps 8K UHDTV Real-Time Encoder and Decoder, featuring 8K full resolution UHDTV (Ultra High Definition TV). 8K UHDTV has the spatial resolution of 7680 pixels by 4320 lines.



Manzanita Systems exhibited their Adaptive Transport Stream Multiplexer, which accepts one or more MPEG streams encoded at different data rates, and re-multiplexes all streams into one synchronized MP4 stream.



Ross Video introduced the NWE-3G, OpenGear Nielsen Watermarks Encoder, a modular solution featuring 16 audio channels and a 3Gbps processing core.



Sencore launched the TXS 3453 transcoder, which delivers multiple channels of transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis. The TXS 3453 can perform MPEG2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG2 SD and HD transcoding—as well as transrating of MPEG2 or H.264 streams.



Telairity debuted the BE8500 universal single channel encoder and BE9300 3-channel multiformat H.264/AVC encoder.



Vela unveiled the ArgoNavis MultiFormat HD solution for SD and HD, Cinecast MultiFormatHD for content ingest, transformation, distribution, and streaming, and the Hydra MultiFormat HD for both end users and OEMs.



Vidyo highlighted Vidyo Encoders/Decoders for H.264 SVC Scalable Video Coding. These include resolution layers, and can use the private-cloud VidyoMediaSwitch, or Internet-focused VidyoSwitch-in-the-cloud for point to multi-point, or can operate simply as point-to-point.



Vitec offered the Stradis Encoder and Decoder Solutions, including the HDM850 and HDM500ex. The full line of Stradis MPEG-2 SD/HD AVC/MPEG-2 decoders provide a variety of outputs and additional features.



PROCESSING



Axon Digital Design showcased the GRB100, a 3Gbps, HD, SD dual SDI in embedded domain shuffler and re-embedder with S2020 metadata insertion, along with the HSI11 - HD/SD SDI VBI/VANC encoder.



Cobalt Digital offered a Wings option for Fusion3G cards, accepting a separate SDI wings stream, featuring auto-size and user scale.



Envivio introduced the Halo Network Media Processor (NMP), a complement to the company's 4Caster C4-based multi-screen TV headends. Installed at the edge of the core video delivery network, Halo NMPs provide protected video that is formatted for further distribution to smartphones, tablets, connected TVs, and PCs.





Jon Lee (L) from BTV Post directs questions about the AJA FS2 frame synchronizer to AJA application engineer Kevin King. Photo by Dawley/KovacsESE showcased the ES-110, GPS-based 10 MHz Frequency Standard, along with the HD-488/SD TimeCode Reader/Generator/Inserter. Also for review was the DV-321, Genlockable HD/SD Sync Generator with SD/HD Genlock Input and 4 HD sync outputs.



Harris showed the 6800+ Application series signal processing and distribution products. The Application Series includes a variety of modules for audio conversion and mux/demux, HD signal up/downconversion, frame synchronization and delay, and multisource SD video decoding.



LYNX Technik showcased the Yellobrik PDM 1284–SD/HD/3G AES Audio Embedder/De-embedder, along with the Yellobrik PDM 1382–SD/HD/3G 4-Channel Analog Audio Embedder/De-embedder, featuring optional Fiber I/O. Also on display was the Yellobrik DVA 1704–Wide Band Analog Video / Sync Distribution Amplifier.



Nevion introduced the AV-3G-XMUX, an integrated audio embedding module in the Flashlink product line, along with the SDI-TD-3GMX-5/SDI-TD-3GDX-5 time division multiplexer that can transport two synchronous or asynchronous SD/HD-SDI signals. Also on display was the 3GHD-CHO series of automatic changeover modules.



Snell further expanded its IQ Modular 3G product line by launching a new video and audio processing platform, the IQUAV10. Snell also introduced a new range of fiber optic interfacing modules that combine electrical-to-optical conversion with critical processing functions such as video synchronizing.



Thomson showed the latest NetProcessor 9030/40, which now includes a new DVB-T2 interface, along with the ViBE VA5004 modular chassis with JPEG 2000 compression.



T-VIPS America offered for review the CP505 cProcessor, which provides opportunistic data insertion and PSI/SI/PSIP processing, and is intended for real-time processing and distribution of MPEG-2 TS, inculding ASI, SMPTE 310 and IP input/output interfaces.



STANDARDS CONVERSION



AJA displayed the Hi5-3D mini-converter, which combines dual HD-SDI inputs into various multiplexed 3D formats for output on true 3D HDMI 1.4a and SDI to enable simple, flexible stereoscopic viewing on 3D monitors and projection systems. Also new was the FS2 universal frame synchronizer and converter with two completely independent channels that can be used separately or together, in a compact 1RU design.



Apantac LLC debuted VGA-4/8/16-SE-232 Multi-Port VGA extenders and receivers, which allow users to extend VGA, audio and RS232 signals over long distances.



Atlona launchede the AT-LINE-PRO4, with 10 inputs for upscaling for all A/V devices, including four HDMI/DVI, three VGA, one component, one S-Video, and one composite video input. Also new was the AT-3GSDI-HD2 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI to HDMI with stereo audio converter for monitoring and production.



BHV Broadcast introduced the Syntax SDI up/cross/down-converter, offering attractively priced SDI up/cross/down-conversion with analog video inputs.



Communications Specialties Inc. showed the new Scan Do HD Scan Converter, which converts digital DVI and analog RGB, at resolutions up to 1920x1080, to 3G/HD/SD-SDI output, providing broadcast-quality video images.



Doremi Labs highlighted their compact H2S-30 and S2H-30, HDMI to HDSDI/HDSDI to HDMI converters, featuring 2K up-conversion, genlock input, GUI and IR remote control, dual HDSDI and 3G outputs, frame rate conversion, and color space conversion.



Ensemble Designs showcased their BrightEye Mitto 1F with Optical Output, to upconvert YouTube, Skype, weather radar, video and viewer emails to full screen HD video for use on-air. Also on display was the BrightEye 72 3G/HD/SD Optical to HDMI Converter, which can turn any monitor into a professional broadcast monitor.



Gefen offered the DVI KVM Extra Long Range Extender, designed for computer systems using DVI video with USB keyboard/mouse, this extender offers complete KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) functionality, delivering high resolution DVI video, RS-232 control, Ethernet and USB 2.0 peripherals over two CAT-5 cables. Also on display was GefenPRO HDMI to 3GSDI up/down scaler.



Grass Valley introduced four new ADVC F-Series converters, which are self-contained and offer features such as frame sync, 3D signal conversion and true 1080p compatibility with 3Gbps SDI at an affordable price.



Harris introduced Selenio, a flexible and modular integrated media convergence platform that combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression and IP networking technology into a single platform.



Matrox launched the Convert DVI Plus, an HD/SD SDI Scan Converter, featuring stereo audio embedding and realtime hardware up/down scaling. Matrox MXO2 Mini, which turns an HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with unique color calibration tools, has been updated to support Avid Media Composer 5.5.



RadiantGrid Technologies showed its TrueGrid transcoding solution, now with support for the Apple ProRes codec; it can transcode to ProRes faster than real-time.



V5.1 software for Snell's Alchemist Ph.C adds an enhanced Dolby-E authoring option to the system's existing Dolby E transcoding and decoding capabilities.



Softel offered up the Swift vTX, which repurposes content regardless of file format, along with vFlex HD/SD, ancillary data processing hardware. For audio description, Softel presented Swift ADePT software.



Teranex debuted the VC400 which provides real-time high-quality processing for IT-centric file-based workflows. Based on its VC100 platform, the VC400 allows users to seamlessly move between SDI and file based sources while providing over 300 format and frame rate conversions.



VidOvation exhibited the HDSDIHDMI-1x1, which converts 3G HD-SDI to HDMI, allowing the display of broadcast video formats on a professional or consumer monitor with HDMI inputs.



STREAMING, MOBILE & IPTV



Artel Video Systems showcased the DLC410, an ASI and SDI over IP gateway that enables the transport of two bi-directional streams across a single Gig-E connection.



ATEME offered Titan Web and Mobile, a live streaming system built around their KFE software transcoder and blade server architecture. It is targeted at OTT, web and mobile video streaming applications.



Building4Media, a Primestream Company, promoted Mobile2Air, which allows reporters to transmit HD iPhone video from anywhere directly to air via wireless telephone network or Wi-Fi, with two-way communication.



Digital Rapids showed the StreamZ Live IP multi-screen encoder, for transcoding live IP-based sources. Also for review was v3.5 of their StreamZHD multiformat, live and on-demand encoding system, as well as the StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive bitrate streaming system.



Ericsson demonstrated the Ericsson Media Delivery Network, a complete solution for delivery of video over IP. It includes solutions for distribution, delivery, caching, storing, streaming, and transcoding content.



Fujitsu Frontech North America had for review the IP-9610, advanced H.264 AVC Encoder, along with the IP-920 MPEG-4 AVC Encoder for high performance H.264 encoded content over IP networks at low data rates.



Inlet Technologies showcased their Spinnaker family of streaming appliances, including the Fathom. Fathom can take a wide range of video inputs and output any combination of digital media formats for multiple uses.



Nevion debuted VideoIPath, a connection management platform that simplifies the complexity of video-over-IP deployment, along with the FCS250-IP, the compact, high-density video in-service monitor for video over IP that installs in any Ventura chassis.



Roland Systems Group introduced the VC-30HD, a multi-input video converter and encoder that converts audio and video content for web streaming applications or archiving and content to Blu-ray.



Streambox demonstrated Streambox 3D, which offers full-frame left and full-frame right 4:2:2 or 4:2:0 HD 3D video. Also on stage was Streambox Avenir, supporting up to eight 3G/4G channels with mux and de-mux.



Telestream debuted its Wirecast Pro. Building on Wirecast Live's webcasting software for streaming to the web, Wirecast Pro allows graphic content to be added, including 3D virtual sets and scoreboards. Telestream also demonstrated Episode 6, allowing automatic uploading to YouTube.



Thomson showcased the ViBE VS7000 Video System, a fully-integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, along with the ViBE VA5004 JPEG Codec, a modular chassis for any combination of encoding or decoding high-quality SD, HD or 3G HD over IP links.





Bob Fopma (L) and Dalin O'Bryan (C) listen as Steve Dupaix of Grass Valley explains the new Trinix multiviewer. Photo by Dawley/KovacsT-VIPS America had on hand the TVG450 IP Video Gateway, which utilizes JPEG2000 compression and the flexibility of IP. Features include Forward Error Correction and error concealment.



ViewCast exhibited the Niagara 4100, designed to stream HD content to broadband and mobile networks including live adaptive streaming to iPhones and iPads, along with the Osprey 710e, an HD/SD combination video capture card with AES/EBU audio support.



Vitec debuted its Optibase EZ TV Enterprise IPTV System, for live delivery, on-demand and recorded video over IP networks. Also on display was the Optibase MGES 6000 Blade, a fully converged HD & SD H.264 encoding blade. For extreme environments, Optibase MGW Micro Premium, a small form factor H.264 HD and SD multichannel encoder was also introduced.



MULTIVIEWERS



Apantac debuted its TAHOMA-MultiCaster, featuring a 16x4 or 16x8 routing switcher, up/down/cross converter, associated 16x1 router, audio routing switcher, and an audio embedder.



Cobalt Digital debuted its series of Cobalt Digital HD Multiviewers, which initially launched with units that accept 16 and 32 HD/SD-SDI inputs (no composite).



Grass Valley introduced a high-quality, fully integrated, 3Gbps-compatible multiviewer monitoring capability to its line of Trinix NXT multiformat routing switchers.



Harris diplayed the new HView IP multiviewer, which provides the monitoring capabilities of a traditional baseband multiviewer, but is designed for a networked environment where the monitored feeds are all compressed video or audio.



Snell's new MV-Series of multiviewers feature highly configurable viewing capabilities for control rooms, studios and remote trucks. They accept up to 64 analog and digital video inputs in a range of formats, including 1080p, and the channels are complemented by audio metering/monitoring for up to 16 channels per tile.



Utah-Scientific debuted the UTAH-400/MV, an integrated multiviewer option which integrates seamlessly with the router control system and does not require the use of dedicated router ports for monitoring.



Wohler debuted Presto, a new 1RU multiview source selector that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons.



TELECINE/COLOR CORRECTION



BlackMagic Design showcased DaVinci Resolve 8 (free to DaVinci Resolve users), with new features including multi-layer time-line support with editing, real time noise reduction, and XML import/export w/Final Cut Pro. Also introduced, free of charge, DaVinci Resolve Lite, a reduced feature version of DaVinci Resolve.



Cintel had for review the diTTo evolution, a 2K/4K 16mm and 35mm film scanner with unique, instantly switchable, pin registration and non-pin registration capabilites. Also new was the imageMill2 data image processing platform.



Crystal Vision introduced a modular color corrector and legalizer for 25 different video standards. CoCo 3G not only supports the 50Hz and 59.94Hz standards for 3Gb/s, HD and SD, it also supports the 23.98, 24 and 25 frames per second progressive video standards.



Doremi Labs/Doremi Cinema spotlighted CineAsset, a software-based cinema mastering solution that converts video files to unencrypted DCI MXF packaged files, along with the Rapid hardware based DCI-JPEG2000 encoder. Also for review was the DcPost, offering lossless playback of up to 400 Mbps DCPs, and the Dimension3D universal 3D format converter.



Snell touted its new timeline controller, which adds scene-by-scene restoration control to its Archangel Ph.C–HD real-time film and video restoration system.