2011 NAB: Harmonic in a Nutshell



LAS VEGAS: New product development continues at Harmonic, including new Omneon Spectrum servers. Featured on the exhibit floor at this year's NAB Show:



The new Omneon MediaGrid ContentServer 3000 said to be 30 percent cheaper in terms of price per gigabit. It supports 20-plus NLE clients on a single mode, and it’s scalable to “multiple petabytes.”



Spectrum MediaPort 7000 Series I/O devices that support DV, MPEG and AVC-Intra, mixed-format and resolution playout, and up/down/cross conversion and simulcast on every channel.



Spectrum MediaCenter , which controls “moderate channel counts” has up to 16 TB of storage and supports 600 Mbps in real time, enough to accommodate 12 HD channels. It supports up to six MediaPort I/O modules.



Spectrum MediaPort 7000 Series I/O devices that support DV, MPEG and AVC-Intra, mixed-format and resolution playout, and up/down/cross conversion and simulcast on every channel.



ProStream 4000 , from the house of Rhozet, is a live streaming appliance that transcodes for multiscreen delivery, with up to 48 I/Os and “multi-encapsulation” to enable various streaming protocols. Adobe, Apple and Microsoft streaming support is integrated.



Geoff Stedman, senior vice president of marketing for Harmonic, said most products are shipping or will be shipping within “days.”



