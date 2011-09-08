2011 HPA Awards Nominees Unveiled

LOS ANGELES: The nominees for the 2011 HPA Awards were announced recently by the Hollywood Post Alliance. The Awards recognize the achievements of those individuals who work behind the scenes, with ingenuity and creativity, to create motion pictures, commercials and television programming. The nominees in the 12 craft categories were chosen from a field of innovative entries in color grading, editing, sound, and compositing. This year’s winners will be announced during a gala evening Nov. 10 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



HPA President Leon Silverman stated, “We are proud to be able to honor the incredibly creative work and the artistic achievement of our HPA Awards Nominees. With more submissions than ever before, this year’s nominations represent the best of the best. These awards shine light on the amazing work that post production contributes that is too often overshadowed by the focus on other deserving aspects of the filmmaking process. With the HPA awards we are able to focus on the deep contributions that post production makes to help tell the stories that move audiences. We congratulate our nominees and celebrate the work of the entire post production industry.”



The 2011 HPA Award nominees are:

Outstanding Color Grading using a DI process – Feature Film

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3



“The Help”

Steven J. Scott // EFILM



“TRON: Legacy”

Dave Cole // LaserPacific



“Sucker Punch”

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3



“Love and Other Drugs”

Natasha Leonnet // EFILM



Outstanding Color Grading – Television“Too Big to Fail”

Kevin O’Connor // Deluxe Media Services



“Breaking Bad – Box Cutter”

Tom Sartori // Fotokem



“Downton Abbey – Series 1 Episode 1”

Aidan Farrell // The Farm Group for Carnival Film & Television



ESPN “Arthur Ashe Award for Courage"

Siggy Ferstl // Company 3



"Mad Men – Blowing Smoke”

Tim Vincent // LaserPacific



Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Nike “Chosen”

Sean Coleman // Company 3



Jack Daniels “As American As”

Tom Poole // Company 3 NY



American Express “Curtain”

Chris Ryan // Nice Shoes



Nissan “Zero”

Siggy Ferstl // Company 3



Converse “The Procession”

Tim Masick // Company 3 NY



Jameson “Fire”

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3



Outstanding Editing – Feature Film

“Super 8”

Maryann Brandon, A.C.E. and Mary Jo Markey, A.C.E.



"Cars 2"

Stephen Schaffer, A.C.E. // Pixar Animation Studios



“The Social Network”

Angus Wall, A.C.E. and Kirk Baxter, A.C.E.



“X-Men: First Class”

Lee Smith, A.C.E. and Eddie Hamilton



“Black Swan”

Andrew Weisblum, A.C.E.

Outstanding Editing – Television

“Downton Abbey – Series 1 Episode 1”

John Wilson, A.C.E. // Carnival Film & Television



“Rescue Me – Vows”

Finnian Murray // Sony Pictures Television



“Dexter – Take It!”

Louis Cioffi, A.C.E.



“The Wereth Eleven”

Frederic Lumiere // Lumiere Media, Inc.



“Community – A Fistful of Paintballs”

Steven Sprung, A.C.E. and Peter B. Ellis // Sony Pictures Television



Outstanding Editing – Commercial

New Era “Philadelphia”

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial



American Express “Curtain”

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial



Lenovo “Anthem”

Erik Emond // Outside Editorial



New Era “One Hitter”

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial



American Express “Glass Blowing”

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial



Outstanding Sound – Feature Film

“Green Lantern”

John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Rick Kline // Warner Bros. Post Production Services



“Sucker Punch”

Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Frank Montano and Eric Norris // Universal Studios Sound



“Cars 2”

Tom Myers, Michael Semanick and Michael Silvers // Skywalker Sound



“True Grit”

John “Skip” Lievsay // Warner Bros. Post Production Services



“Fast Five”

Peter Brown // Soundeluxe

John Taylor and Frank Montano // Universal Studios Sound



Outstanding Sound – Television

“Falling Skies – Prisoner of War”

Mark Fleming, Tom Dahl and Michael Graham // Walt Disney Studio Post Production Services



“Too Big to Fail”

Michael Kirchberger, Chris Jenkins and Bob Beemer // Universal Studios Sound



“Downton Abbey – Series 1 Episode 1”

Adam Armitage, Alex Sawyer, Nigel Heath, Stuart Bagshaw and Oliver Brierley // Hackenbacker for Carnival Film & Television



“Detroit 187 – Legacy/Drag City”

Mark Fleming, Tom Dahl and Walter Newman // Walt Disney Studio Post Production Services



“House – Bombshells”

Brad North, Joe DeAngelis, Luis Galdames and Jackie Oster // Universal Studios Sound



Outstanding Sound – Commercial

Lurpak “Kitchen Odyssey”

Aaron Reynolds // Wave Recording Studios



Conan “Devil’s Drop”

Miky Wolf // Big Sky Editorial



Dream House “Trailer #1”

David Brolin // Universal Studios Sound

Bill Neil // Buddha Jones Trailers



Nissan “Kidzilla”

Jimmy Hite // Margarita Mix Santa Monica



Curry’s PC World “Galaxy”

Aaron Reynolds // Wave Recording Studios



Outstanding Compositing – Feature Film

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”

Julien Goldsbrough, Alex Payman and Jan Adamczyk // Framestore



“Water for Elephants”

Paul Graff, Brian Sales, Gregory S. Scribner and Christina Spring // Crazy Horse Effects, Inc.



“X-Men: First Class”

Matt Holland, Tim Hey, Norman Cates and GG Heitmann // Weta Digital



“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Jeff Sutherland, Jason Billington, Chris Balog and Ben O’Brien // Industrial Light & Magic



“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Christian Kaestner, Kyle McCulloch, Russell Horth and Conrad Olson // Framestore



Outstanding Compositing – Television

“Necessary Roughness – Pilot Episode”

Mark Intravartolo, Mitch Gates, Charley Carlat and Sarah McGrail // Encore



“Boardwalk Empire – Boardwalk Empire”

Paul Graff, Brian Sales, Merysa Nichols and Jesse Siglow // Crazy Horse Effects, Inc.



“No Ordinary Family – No Ordinary Double Standard”

Jason Fotter, Matt Von Brock, Aldo Ruggiero and Eric Hayden // FuseFX



“Castle – Poof, You’re Dead”

Brian McIntyre, Gevork Babityan and Jon Howard // Encore



“Boardwalk Empire – Family Limitation”

John Corbett, Jun Zhang and Matthew Connor // Brainstorm Digital, Inc.



Outstanding Compositing – Commercial

Andrex Puppyworld “It’s the Little Things”

Mike McGee, Russell Dodgson and Luke Drummond // Framestore



Dos Equis “Italian Countryside”

Johnny Starace // Outside Editorial



Exxon Mobil “Molecule Route”

Paul Grimshaw, Craig Hayes and Steve Beck // Spy Post



Coca Cola “Siege”

Russell Dodgson, Matt Kasmir, Tom Sparks and Jonathan Hairman // Framestore



Jameson “Fire”

Dan Glass, Gabby Gourrier, Chris Bankoff and Jeff Willette // Method Studios



