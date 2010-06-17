2010 HPA Awards call for Entries



The Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) Awards Committee has recently announced an open call for entries for their 2010 Engineering Excellence Award.



The award places a spotlight on companies and individuals displaying creative and technical ingenuity as applied to real world post production demands.



The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement. This year’s awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles, CA in November. Nominations will be announced in September.



A complete list of rules, guidelines and entry information is available online.



