10 college students selected for 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards honor

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) has announced the winners of the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards.

Presented to 10 students, the IABM-sponsored awards program recognizes high-achieving college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology and offers each winner full financial support to attend IBC 2013, Sept. 12-17 in Amsterdam.

The winners of the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards are:

Zoe Wyeth of the University of Salford;

Julian Theis of the RheinMain University of Applied Sciences;

Adam Plowden and Amy Tinker of Kingston University;

Pierre Hamme-Gerome and Antonin Morel of the Université de Valenciennes;

Kathryn Savage of Southampton Solent University;

Lennard Bredenkamp of HTWK Leipzig;

Evgenii Smirnov and Anna Nikolaeva of St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television.

Each award winner will receive funding to cover travel, accommodation and daily expenses for a five-day trip to Amsterdam and registration to attend the IBC2013 conference and exhibition.