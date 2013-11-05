Videolines Facilitates Western Mobile Production With Ikegami Cameras

MAYWOOD, N.J. —Smaller events require their own tailored mobile production solutions, and Utah-based provider Videolines has built up a dedicated following in the Western states for its approach.



To produce high quality video for college and high school athletics, conferences and more, Videolines depends on Ikegami HDK-79E and HDK-77EX HD multiformat CCD camera systems.



The provider has 16 total Ikegami cameras available across its HD-1, HD-2 and HD-3 mobile units.



Both the Ikegami HDK-79E and HDK-77EX are portable HD cameras, employing CCD imaging sensors.



“The colorimetry of the Ikegami cameras is very pure,” said Dale Rhodes, owner of Videolines. “The way the cameras are set up makes them extremely easy to match. We use a lot of freelance operators, and our team always finds them intuitive to use.”



Dependability is always a top priority for mobile production companies. “Our HDK-79E and HDK-77EX’s have been highly reliable,” said Rhodes. “These cameras are constantly being bounced around, subjected to heat, humidity, rain and snow, and they keep on going. If they do take a serious hit, Ikegami’s service performs a fast turnaround and gets it right back out to us.”