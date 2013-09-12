StorageDNA and 1 Beyond Create Portable Turnkey LTO LTFS Platform

IRVINE, CALIF. — StorageDNA announced that it is collaborating with 1 Beyond on turnkey archive-retrieval workflow technology. The new offering combines 1 Beyond’s portable, all-in-one Linear Tape-Open archive appliance, LTOMac, with StorageDNA’s LTO and Linear Tape File System archive, retrieval, and direct access software, DNA Evolution.



Designed to be used as a standalone unit or in a networked studio environment, the 1 Beyond LTOMac is a compact and self-contained hardware system that includes a Mac running OS X with 4 TB of database disk and an LTO-6 tape drive with LTFS. It iss scalable with 14 external ports, and combines nearline and archive storage on LTO tape.



The DNA Evolution-LTOMac is currently available worldwide from both StorageDNA and 1 Beyond.



