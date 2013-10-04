NAB Show Call for Speakers Ends Oct. 18

WASHINGTON—Interested in speaking at the 2014 NAB Show? What are you waiting for? The deadline to submit proposals is Oct. 18.



NAB Show offers opportunities in formats to fit various topics and speaking styles, ranging from lectures, panel and round table discussions, workshops and case studies.



Registration has also opened for the 2014 event, which will be held April 5–10 in Las Vegas.



Those who register by Oct. 31 will receive a free exhibits-only pass with code EM02, which can be upgraded in November.



Additionally, attendees can now book hotel rooms in theNAB Show Housing Blockat a discounted rate, starting at $53.