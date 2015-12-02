Hitachi HD Cameras Hit the Track for NYRA TV

WOODBURY, N.Y.—The New York Racing Association includes three of the nation’s biggest horse racing tracks in Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga. To capture all the action, NYRA Network uses Hitachi’s SK-HD1000 camera for both live production on the track and in the studio and simulcasts around the country.

Hitachi’s third-generation HDTV camera, the SK-HD1000 features advanced digital signal processing. The cameras are used in tandem with two mobile production trucks, as well as several remotely operated Hitachi cameras around the track. Some of cameras are in permanently fixed locations to provide coverage of off-season events. Six cameras are configured as full ‘hard’ cameras on a platform and come with a long (70x) lens. NYRA TV also live streams events.

The SK-HD1000 is a two-piece, dockable design, multi-format outputs camera system that can output SD and HD simultaneously. It also has the option to cross-convert 1080i (50/59.94) or 720p (50/59.94) HDTV signal formats and SD at the same time.

Hitachi designs video cameras, digital transmission, processing and recording devices for the broadcast television, cable, and video production markets. Headquartered in Japan, its American offices are located in Woodbury, New York.